Evansville Regional Airport Joins TSA PreCheck Program

Evansville Regional Airport joins a growing list of airports taking part in the Transportation Security Administrations precheck program. Airport and city leaders gathered to the north side of Evansville for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Steve Lorinze, Regional Director for TSA Midwest, says, “The main difference is that today were able to offer a TSA PreCheck product for our customers traveling out of Evansville which is for a vetted population so if you opt into the program it’s a five year, $85 cost.”

Anyone interested in signing up for precheck will have to go through an in-person appointment that includes a background check and fingerprinting. Once approved going through security is much smoother.

“You’re able to leave your shoes on, leave your belt on, and leave your outer gear on. Also, if you have a laptop you’re able to leave it in your carry on and if there’s three one-compliant liquid, you also leave that in your things. So, were able to expedite you through the security process because we have information and you’re vetted,” says Lorinze.

As part of airport upgrades, the security checkpoint is now centrally located.

Doug Joest, EVV Executive Director, says, “The building was originally designed before 9-11 and that’s why we had the two separate screening areas and we didn’t have room to do the passenger amenities. So, we felt like it was important to consolidate it into one location and then make those amenities available plus make the TSA precheck available.”

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says this new checkpoint is good for everyone involved. “More and more people are coming through here. They’re flying in and out of here, so that means safety is of paramount importance. So the fact that we have this new security checkpoint is really vital for the increased air traffic and it’s really important we have the collaborate, the collaboration between TSA, airport security, local and regional law enforcement to reinforce security on this campus,” says Winnecke.

Renovation continues for the $20 million project. Included in the renovation are restaurants, a wifi lounge, a new playroom, and nursery.

Officials say everything should be ready this fall.

