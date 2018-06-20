Evansville Regional Airport to Implement TSA Pre-Check Line

Evansville Regional Airport is getting ready to launch their new centralized screening and dedicated TSA pre-chek line.

It’s something other airports are already doing and it’s designed to streamline the check-in process for people in a hurry to their destination.

How it works, you can apply online, submit a background check and you won’t have to go through the process of removing your shoes, belt, coat, laptop, liquid, or jacket.

However, you will still need to go through the metal detector. An Evansville Regional Airport spokesperson says they’ll start using the service July 15th.

