Evansville Regional Airport hosts TSA Pre-Check Event

Evansville Regional Airport invites travelers to enroll in the popular TSA Pre✓® expedited screening program.

This temporary enrollment event will take place at EVV, this week, from Nov. 27- 30.

TSA Pre✓® is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and more efficient screening experience.

For TSA Pre✓® travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts.

TSA Pre✓® has more than 450 lanes at 200+ U.S. airports.

Applying for TSA Pre✓® through this local enrollment event is easy.

First, applicants are encouraged to pre-enroll ahead of time by simply following these steps:

1. Click here to access the application page

2. Click “Start Application Now”, then click “New Enrollment”

3. Fill out Steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each screen

4. Type in your location at Zip code/City/Airport Code box – search

5. Choose location “Evansville Regional Airport” and click “Next”

6. Select your desired appointment time (Please be sure to make note of your appointment time, no reminders will be sent out)

The total cost to enjoy five years of TSA Pre✓® in all participating U.S. airports is $85 per person.

IMPORTANT: To complete the application process, participants are asked to bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation (such as a U.S. passport or a birth certificate with a driver license).

The application process is completed on site; including fingerprints for background check and collection of the $85 application fee.

The fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check.

Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

Enroll in TSA Pre✔® today and begin to enjoy the expedited security-screening program that helps take the stress out of travel. https://www.tsa.gov/precheck

