Evansville Regional Airport To Announce New Service February 13th February 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Regional Airport will be announcing a new service on February 13th. The airport will announce a new air destination, but officials are not saying where that might be.

Airline representatives, airport officials, and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be on hand for the announcement.

The event will be held at 10 a.m.

