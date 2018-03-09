Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Red Cross Launches Drive For Flood Victims March 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The American Red Cross Evansville Chapter is putting together a major drive to help flood victims in Spencer and Perry Counties.

Besides providing cleanup kits, shovels, water and other supplies, the Red Cross will deliver free lunches to the affected residents on Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone in the flooded areas who need cleanup supplies should call the number on your screen.

Supplies will also be available in Vanderburgh County at the Red Cross office on Stockwell Road in Evansville every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 16th.

Other than the chapter office, cleanup supplies will be available at these places:

Perry County



615 Main St., Tell City

Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Spencer County



316 Main St., Grandview, (Grandview Town Hall)

Friday, 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Comments

comments