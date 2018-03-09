Evansville Red Cross Launches Drive For Flood Victims
The American Red Cross Evansville Chapter is putting together a major drive to help flood victims in Spencer and Perry Counties.
Besides providing cleanup kits, shovels, water and other supplies, the Red Cross will deliver free lunches to the affected residents on Saturday and Sunday.
Anyone in the flooded areas who need cleanup supplies should call the number on your screen.
Supplies will also be available in Vanderburgh County at the Red Cross office on Stockwell Road in Evansville every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 16th.
Other than the chapter office, cleanup supplies will be available at these places:
Perry County
- 615 Main St., Tell City
- Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Sunday 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Spencer County
- 316 Main St., Grandview, (Grandview Town Hall)
- Friday, 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.