Evansville firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire at a recycling business early Monday morning.

A small fire broke at Henry Fligeltaub Company around 12:30 this morning. That’s in the 1900 block of West Louisiana Street.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze and no one was hurt.

There’s no word on what started it or how much property damage was done.

