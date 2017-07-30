Evansville Recording Artist Honored With Ceremonial Day

Timmy Thomas has travelled around the world singing to anyone and everyone including Nelson Mandela at his inauguration. He made is bones in the 70’s and 80’s as an R&B crooner. His hit song Why Can’t We Live Together made it to the top of the charts.

After enjoying some fame internationally things cooled down for Thomas. That is until last year, when his music career started heating up again: without even recording a new track. Drake, perhaps the most famous recording artist today, sampled that hit song Why Can’t We Live Together for his record breaking single Hotline Bling.

Thomas had never heard of Drake when he got the news. He was used to recording artist having two names so he simply asked “Drake who?”

While Thomas has been across the globe with his music he has never forgotten about the place where he grew up. When asked where he was from, Thomas would say Evansville but not many people in foreign lands were familiar with the city so he just started to say Indiana. Thomas says getting a day in his name (July 30th), in his hometown of Evansville, is bigger than any award he has gotten before. He was honored with the ceremonial day surrounded by friends, family members, classmates and members of the community.

Comments

comments