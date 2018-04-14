Evansville Reacts to U.S. Air Strikes in Syria

The U.S. and its citizens voices and flags were raised in Southern Indiana tonight in response to the air strikes in Syria. Today, President Donald Trump has strong words about America’s mission in the foreign conflict. Evansville citizens had a lot to say about Trump’s decision.

In Evansville, there were voices on both sides of the issues tonight at the Federal building against the bombing in Syria; still others standing firmly behind the President saying it was the right thing to do.

No one wants a war, but some who came out tonight agreed with President Donald Trump who in a tweet says last nights bombing in Syria is “mission accomplished.” The United States was joined in the air strikes by the United Kingdom and France, in response to a chemical weapons attack in Syria last week. An attack the U.S. is confident was conducted by Syria.

Yet, even with some support from citizens, there were loud voices against it. Disabled Vietnam veteran, Gary May says,”There are better ways to settle our differences. Notably through diplomacy and what happened last night with those alleged precision bombing runs set whatever diplomacy that had been in the works back immeasurably.”

While some couldn’t decide either way, they still had strong opinions. Evansville citizen D’allan Askins says, “Sometimes push comes to shove and you gotta do what you gotta do, and if that was the case, then I support that.” May believes the air strike was a gross mistake on the U.S.’ behalf, that conveys personality flaws in our nation’s leader. May says, “We’ve dismissed any kind of negotiated or talk oriented peace initiatives. It’s all about bombs, it’s all about force, it’s all about threats.” At least here in Evansville – there is still some hope. Resident Julian Washington says, “Through the hate you can bring positivity, that’s when people come together.” Those at the protest tonight said they were not giving up, until they were tired enough to leave.

