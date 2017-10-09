Evansville Reacts to Pence’s $240,000 Colts Trip

It’s a hot button issue.

First, players kneeling during the national anthem, protesting racial inequality, and second, Vice President Pence’s abrupt departure from yesterday’s Colts game against the San Francisco 49ers.

That trip Vice President Pence took cost $240,000 just for the flight from California.

People in Evansville weren’t pleased.

“It was just ridiculous,” Chris Chambers, who was visiting from Columbus, IN said. “The money could have been spent in so many different ways rather than just to blow it on frivolous promotions like that.”

“I thought $240,000 was a lot of money,” Brandon Gilles of Evansville said. “240,000 dollars. Who spends that much money on a football game?”

Among some, there was outrage as people learned just how much taxpayer money the Vice President spent, flying to the game only to return moments after arriving, himself protesting the way NFL players are protesting racial inequality.

“Especially when the press were told to just wait by the car because he probably wouldn’t be long,” Chris Chambers said. “It says he knows that he’s going to be there for a few minutes which is just as much disrespect as what the other side is doing.”

“I think his position, i mean what he did, injects more politics into it,” Stephen Potter said. “They have every right to do that. He has every right to leave.”

“He should have stayed right there, protest or no protest,” Billy Ray Stewart said as he waved his own flag along Riverside Drive. “He made his stand. He supports the soldiers. I support the soldiers. He supports the flag. I support the flag. He supports America. I support America. So he should have stayed right there.”

One Colts fan, who’s also a veteran, said the Vice President shouldn’t speak for people in the service because not everyone agrees with him.

“Why do you sit there and assume the veterans are so offended by it?” Alexandria Frazier said. “Why are you making it that way? Why can’t you just hear and understand what the protest is about, and understand it’s for equality?”

“This country was founded by people who wanted to be free, and the people who have fought have fought for that,” Chambers said. “And a lot of people are making wrong assumptions as to why which is making a lot of problems for it.”

Across the board, people said like it or not, players have the right to protest. It’s free speech and the country has problems.

“I think a lot of people are feeling like they aren’t being heard, but a lot of people are feeling like nothing’s being done to improve race relations.”

“I think it’s great that they’re making a stand. I think it’s sad that people are misunderstanding what they’re doing,” Chambers said.

We waited on the Riverfront talking to people for quite awhile today. No one told us that they support Vice President Pence’s decision to leave the game early at taxpayer’s expense.

