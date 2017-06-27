Evansville Ranks 9th Best City In Midwest

It’s no secret that the cost of living has grown significantly over the past few decades.

That growth has made it difficult even for some families making more than $100,000 a year to make ends meet.

But Evansville and a number of other cities in Indiana are the bright spot when it comes to living well on a six-figure salary.

After factoring in things like taxes, housing and transportation, a survey out from http://www.magnifymoney.com/ puts Evansville as the ninth best city to live in-in the Midwest.

Lafayette, Indiana ranked number one in that same survey, with Muncie, Fort Wayne, Terre Haute and Kokomo also taking spots in the top 10.

The survey found that cities on the coast like New York, San Francisco and DC can drive the average six-figure family into the red each month, with families in Washington earning more than $100,000 still coming in at $315 in the red at the end of the month.

