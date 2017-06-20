Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Ranks #2 in the Nation for the Lowest Cost of Living June 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

For the second year in a row, one tri-state city is ranked among the top 10 in the nation for having the lowest cost of living. Evansville comes in at number two on that list.

The list is from Niche.com, which was determined by several metrics, including home value, rent, gas prices, and property taxes.

Ft. Wayne and Evansville are on this list for the second year in a row. South Bend improved three spots, landing on the list at number three.

Indianapolis also improved its ranking this year, moving to #18.

The Top 25 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living include:

1. Fort Wayne, Indiana

2. Evansville, Indiana

3. South Bend, Indiana

4. Topeka, Kansas

5. Toledo, Ohio

6. Wichita, Kansas

7. Akron, Ohio

8. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

9. Davenport, Iowa

10. Springfield, Illinois

11. Rochester, Minnesota

12. Dayton, Ohio

13. Springfield, Missouri

14. Wichita Falls, Texas

15. Kansas City, Kansas

16. Odessa, Texas

17. Cleveland, Ohio

18. Indianapolis, Indiana

19. Abilene, Texas

20. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

21. Montgomery, Alabama

22. Lansing, Michigan

23. Des Moines, Iowa

24. Brownsville, Texas

25. Warren, Michigan

For more information, visit Niche.com.

