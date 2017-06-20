Evansville Ranks #2 in the Nation for the Lowest Cost of Living
For the second year in a row, one tri-state city is ranked among the top 10 in the nation for having the lowest cost of living. Evansville comes in at number two on that list.
The list is from Niche.com, which was determined by several metrics, including home value, rent, gas prices, and property taxes.
Ft. Wayne and Evansville are on this list for the second year in a row. South Bend improved three spots, landing on the list at number three.
Indianapolis also improved its ranking this year, moving to #18.
The Top 25 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living include:
1. Fort Wayne, Indiana
2. Evansville, Indiana
3. South Bend, Indiana
4. Topeka, Kansas
5. Toledo, Ohio
6. Wichita, Kansas
7. Akron, Ohio
8. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
9. Davenport, Iowa
10. Springfield, Illinois
11. Rochester, Minnesota
12. Dayton, Ohio
13. Springfield, Missouri
14. Wichita Falls, Texas
15. Kansas City, Kansas
16. Odessa, Texas
17. Cleveland, Ohio
18. Indianapolis, Indiana
19. Abilene, Texas
20. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
21. Montgomery, Alabama
22. Lansing, Michigan
23. Des Moines, Iowa
24. Brownsville, Texas
25. Warren, Michigan
For more information, visit Niche.com.