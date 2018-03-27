Evansville Puts Lien On McCurdy Building

The City of Evansville has put a lien on the McCurdy property. The notice states this lien is due to unpaid sewage bills, $1,495,358.23.

The Kunkel Group says it strongly disputes the City’s estimated usage. The statement reads, “We are clearly disappointed. We strongly dispute the City’s estimated usage. The HVAC system uses only a fraction of the water they are alleging. We had hoped to find a resolution all sides can agree on and still hope to do so.”

The City Attorney, Marco DeLucio, said the city is aware that the customer disputes the charges. His full statement reads, “The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility acknowledges the filing of the attached lien. The lien was filed as a result of nonpayment of invoices for geothermal wastewater being funneled into the EWSU sewer system and treated at its wastewater treatment plant. The Utility believes the amount invoiced to its customer to be correct. The Utility understands that the customer disputes the amount of the lien. The Utility is committed to work with its customer to reach agreement on the amount of the lien and resolve this matter short of more formal collection efforts.”

After remaining vacant for the past 10 years, the Kunkel Group took over and converted the historic building into 100 apartments.

The McCurdy was built in 1917. It was once an elegant hotel in downtown Evansville. It’s latest use was as a nursing home. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

