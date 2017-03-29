44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Public Television Station Moves Into New Studio

March 29th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Evansville’s public television station is moving into a new studio, but they need help from the public. WNIN is moving to the old Channel 44 building at the corner of Riverside and Main Street. They’ve launched a capital campaign with a goal of raising $3.4 million to help pay for improvements to the new building.

Some of their plans include a small public theater to allow the station to show screen PBS and locally produced content. It will also include a digital video studio for producing content like podcasts, webisodes and webinars.

