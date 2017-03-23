Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Pro Bolts Eye Playoff Positioning with Seven Games Remaining March 23rd, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

The Evansville Pro Thunderbolts are seven points out of a playoff spot with seven games remaining.

The Bolts have picked up points in four straight games and five of their last six. They also had back-to-back three-point weekends to gain playoff positioning on Roanoke. Meanwhile, the Columbus Cottonmouths have passed Roanoke in the standings to secure the eighth and final SPHL playoff spot.

Evansville hosts the Fayetteville Friday at 7:15 p.m. at The Ford Center.

