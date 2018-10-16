Home Indiana Evansville Evansville President and CEO Honored by Indiana Credit Union League October 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Bill Schirmer, president and CEO of Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union (ETFCU), was honored by the Indiana Credit Union League as its Professional Achievement Award winner for 2018.

Schirmer is the first recipient from an Evansville-based credit union in the award’s 29-year history. The recognition came at the ICUL’s annual meeting in Indianapolis.

Criteria for the award includes understanding and personifying the credit union philosophy of “people helping people”, promoting the credit union ideal, exhibiting leadership and management ability, possessing an ability to coordinate and work with volunteers and staff, maintaining a record of success in improving the financial fitness of the credit union, being dedicated to the importance of continuing education and training, and successfully developing and expanding services to credit union members.

Schirmer joined ETFCU in April of 2012 after serving as Vice President and CFO of Lake Michigan Credit Union in Grand Rapids.

ETFCU is Indiana’s second-largest credit union with more than 202,000 members. In 2017 alone, ETFCU added 26,421 new members; increased net worth by $22.3 million, with total equity at $145 million; grew loans 12 percent to $1.16 billion; grew loans serviced by 13 percent to $2.38 billion; grew total assets by 14 percent to $1.46 billion; and increased mobile banking users by 11,033 – a staggering 41 percent increase.

At the ICUL meetings, ETFCU also received notice for the Dora Maxwell Award for community service for its support of Hangers. Schirmer serves as president of the Hangers board and raises funds for the organization during its annual Celebrity Scoop Night, where he again this year was the top fundraiser.

