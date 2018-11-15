Evansville Prepares for Annual Christmas Parade

The city of Evansville is going to get it’s Christmas on with the annual Christmas parade this weekend.

This year’s parade features over 150 vehicles and floats, and over 500 individuals including dance teams, princesses and superheroes, jump ropers, roller skaters, and a marching band. Bundle up and bring the entire family out to enjoy this holiday tradition.

Before the parade you can enjoy Santa’s Workshop at Swirca, where there will be photo opportunities with Santa and cookie decorating. All of Santa’s Workshop activities, as well as the parade, are free to attendees.

The 44News crew will be participating in the parade that begins at 2:30PM at Division Street on Sunday, November 18th and will proceed up to Garvin Park.

