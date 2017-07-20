Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Power Yoga Offers Classes to Improve Mental, Physical Health July 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Summer can be a very busy season, and staying healthy and stress-free can be challenging. One way to stay fit an calm is by practicing Yoga. Evansville Power Yoga offers classes that can help you get a good work out, while also improving your mental and physical health.

Some of the poses like ‘cat cow’ stimulate your digestive organs, and can help with stomach issues. Yoga is also a great way to improve your core stability, which can make doing everyday tasks easier.

For more information, visit Evansville Power Yoga.

Comments

comments