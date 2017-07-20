Evansville Power Yoga Offers Classes to Improve Mental, Physical Health
Summer can be a very busy season, and staying healthy and stress-free can be challenging. One way to stay fit an calm is by practicing Yoga. Evansville Power Yoga offers classes that can help you get a good work out, while also improving your mental and physical health.
Some of the poses like ‘cat cow’ stimulate your digestive organs, and can help with stomach issues. Yoga is also a great way to improve your core stability, which can make doing everyday tasks easier.
For more information, visit Evansville Power Yoga.