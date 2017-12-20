Evansville Power Yoga To Host Yoga Glow

This week can be very stressful for some as Christmas approaches, so why not take a Yoga break. Evansville Power Yoga is hosting Yoga Glow tonight.

The annual candlelight practice will be held at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Evansville.

There will be home-cooked soups, sandwiches, and salads following the practice.

It’s $15 per person, or $25 per couple.

To register for the event go to Yoga Glow.

You can also call 812-449-2239 to register.

For more information, visit Evansville Power Yoga.





