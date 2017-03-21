Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Power Yoga and Central Bark Dog Park Present “Doga” March 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Local businesses are showing their love for animals, and encouraging others to join in as well with Doga. Evansville Power Yoga and Central Bark Dog Park are presenting the city’s first yoga with dogs event. The event is Saturday, May 20th at 10 a.m. It will cost $10 for anyone interested in participating in the yoga class.

Make sure you have water for your four-legged friend and yourself. All immunization records for your dog are required to participate in this event.

For more information, visit Doga Facebook Page.





Comments

comments