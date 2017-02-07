Evansville Power Yoga Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Couple’s Yoga

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and one tri-state business is offering couples yoga as a way for you to grow a deeper connection with your Valentine. Power Yoga is offering this unique experience for this special day. The class will include various partner yoga poses to connect… breathe… and stretch.

This class is Friday, February 10th from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Classes are $12 for singles and $20 for couples. Refreshments , of fruit and chocolate, will be served following the class.

To register visit Evansville Power Yoga or you can pay on the day of the event.





