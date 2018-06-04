Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Post Wins First Place in Shooting Competition June 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Four troopers represented the Indiana State Police Evansville Post and placed first in a target shooting competition on Friday, June 1st.

Held at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, the competition consisted of 16 four person teams comprised of troopers from all branches of Indiana State Police.

The competition consists of three courses that require the competitors to fire at bulls-eye targets 25 yards away. Shooters stand and shoot their handguns one handed at the targets. The first course is the “slow fire”, which is 10 rounds in five minutes. The second and third courses are “timed fire” and “rapid fire”, which are five rounds in 20 seconds, and 2 strings of 5 rounds in ten seconds respectively.

Below are the four officers from the Evansville post that brought home 1st place in the competition:

Sergeant George Smith

Sergeant Russ Werkmeister

Senior Trooper/Detective Wes Kuykendall

Senior Trooper Korey Mauck

