Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Pools Close As Summer Comes To An End July 29th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Evansville, Indiana

As schools in Vanderburgh County are set to begin in just two weeks, area pools are closing their doors until next year.

Summer isn’t officially over until September 22nd, but pool goers are enjoying their last few weeks in the sun.

Hartke Pool in Evansville plans on officially closing their doors next weekend.

“We’re not really doing anything different, we’re just kind of keeping it going,” says Tyler Horton, Hartke Pool head lifeguard. “All the lifeguards are still here wrapping it up as people start to head back to school and college and stuff. But, we’re wrapping up Sunday at 5 o’clock.”

The pool opened in May and closes in August. Lifeguards say when heat indices were more than a hundred degrees the pool was packed. But they say the turnout this week most likely wont be as crowded.

“During the months of July and late May we really get a lot of people that come in sometimes and it can get really crowded, but kind of here towards the end of the season it’s not too bad usually,” says Horton. “This last week we really don’t expect too many people, it kind of slows down a lot more leading up to when we close.”

Even though the pool is only open for one more week, pool goers are enjoying the time they have left.

“My favorite part is riding in cars and swimming. It makes me feel happy,” says Abrielle Hicks, pool member.

And others say the heat put a damper on some of their summer activities.

“I haven’t rode my bike just because it’s been super hot,” says Lindon Baggett, pool member.

And when asked if he was sad the pool was closing, Baggett says there is still plenty of time.

“We’ve got a bunch more places to swim,” says Baggett.

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will officially start school August 8th. As for other pools in the area, many closed down for the season today.

