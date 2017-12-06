Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Warning Residents Not To Fall Victim To Lottery Scam December 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are warning residents not to fall victim to a lottery scam in the area. Police say the scam involves a letter, claiming the recipient won money from the Mega Millions Lottery. To claim the “winnings”, the victim is asked to contact a person in Spain.

The letter goes onto explain that the “winner” will need to send money to pay for shipping and insurance in order to receive their prize money. Lottery scams are some of the most frequently seen scams.

Police say most scams start overseas and the majority of victims never recover their money. Overseas suspects are seldom tried in U.S. courts.

The scam letter can be found below.



