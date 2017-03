Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Trying to Identify Man who Robbed a Cab Driver March 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville police are trying to identify a man who robbed a cab driver in February. It happened February 16th around 1:40 a.m. near Grove Street and Florence. Authorities say the suspect was armed with a handgun. He is described as a black man with a medium build around six feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPD at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

