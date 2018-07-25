Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Seeking Suspect Involved in Kwik Shop Robbery July 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Kwik Shop in the 4300 block of Pollack Avenue on July 24th.

According to police, the suspect approached the clerk armed with a gun and demanded money. After taking an unknown amount of cash, the suspect ran from the store.

No arrests have been made so far, and police are looking for tips on the robbery.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the EPD at 812-436-7896. Anonymous tips can be made at the We Tip Hotline at 812-435-6194.

Comments

comments