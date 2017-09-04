Evansville Police Seeking Information on Recent Shooting

Evansville Police Department are looking for answers after a shooting Monday afternoon.

Witnesses called police to a gas station near the corner of Washington and US 41 after hearing shots fired.

When police arrived, they not only found shell castings but at least two bullets on the ground.

Police say they believe the gun may have been tossed somewhere in the area.

Anyone with information about the shooter or any victims are urged to call the police.

Comments

comments