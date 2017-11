Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Searching for Suspects in Home Invasion Burglary November 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are searching for two suspects after a home invasion burglary on Halloween night. Officers were called to the 2000 block of West Indiana Street just after 6 p.m.

The victim says after opening his front door two masked men came in armed with a baseball bat, demanding money and medication.

Police say the victim was hit in the head with the bat.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

No arrests have been made.

Comments

comments