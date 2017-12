Home Indiana Evansville Police Searching For Suspect After Late Night Hold Up December 6th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana

Evansville Police are searching for a suspect, after a late night hold up. According to a police report officers were called to Domino’s Pizza in the 600 block of North Weinbach Avenue just after 11:00pm Tuesday. The victims says someone with a handgun entered the store, demanding cash. They say, they suspect also stole an employees wallet before leaving. There’s no word on how much money the suspect go away with.

