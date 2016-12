Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Searching for Suspect Involved in Hold Up December 29th, 2016 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville police are searching for a suspect involved in a morning hold-up. The call came in around 7:30 a.m. at the Pantry Store in the 1300 block of North Fulton Avenue. Officers say the suspect robbed the clerk. Police are searching the area for the suspect at this time.

Comments

comments