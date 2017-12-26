44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Police Searching For Suspect After Christmas Night Shooting

December 26th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are searching for a robbery suspect, after a shooting Monday Night. According to a police report, officers were called to Deaconess Hospital around 8:00pm, after someone showed up with a gun shot wound. The victim says, she was told to get out of her vehicle by a male suspect, but when she tried to drive away the suspect shot out the car window, and then shot at the car from behind, striking the passenger. According to police, the shooting occurred at the intersection of Lincoln and South Morton Avenues. There’s no word on the condition of the victim.

