Evansville Police Searching For Suspect After Car Crashes Into Church December 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville church is reeling after a car flew into the front doors. It happened Friday just before 8 a.m. Evansville Police received a call about a car crashing into Little Valley Missionary Baptist Church.

When officers arrived the suspect was already gone. EPD says the car was reported stolen hours before the crash.

A former church attendee drove by to see the damage, and says the scene is disheartening.

Michael Rhodes said, “This building has been here for many many years, and this is the first time that I have seen something like this.”

The church is waiting for the insurance company to assess the damage. No word yet on if the church will have Sunday services.

EPD is still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call EPD.

