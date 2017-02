Evansville Police are looking for the suspect in a stabbing that happened just after 3P.M. this afternoon.

Authorities say it happened in the 1300 block of Parret Street in Evansville. The man who was stabbed is now getting treatment at Deaconess Hospital.

His injuries are not life-threatening. Evansville Police Department is still investigating this evolving situation.

If you have any information, call police now.

