Evansville Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

A man is taken to the hospital following a shooting in Evansville. There was a shots fired call that came in just before 10:00 this morning on West Columbia Street, near 2nd Avenue.

Evansville Police say the victim told them the name of the suspect and the suspect was accompanied by another man in a vehicle.

Police are looking for vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting.

There’s no word on where the shooting happened, but police believe a witness called to report the incident.

The victim suffered a single gun shot wound, but there’s no word on where he was shot.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

