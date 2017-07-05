Home Indiana Evansville Police Searching for Late Night Shooting Suspect July 5th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man just before 1:00am this morning. It happened outside a home in the 600 block of Adams Avenue. According to a sergeant on duty, a group of people approached another group, and the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting. One person was hit. A friend took the victim to the hospital, where he was rushed into surgery. His name has not been released and his condition is unknown. Detectives are interviewing witnesses as they try to figure out what led up to the shooting.

