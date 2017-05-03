Evansville Police Searching for Hold-Up Suspect

Police in Evansville are looking for a man who held up a convenience store early Wednesday morning. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. at the Circle K on South Weinbach Ave.

According to dispatch scanner reports, a man wearing a hoodie with sunglasses robbed the business at gunpoint, then left headed east on Washington Ave. A witness described the suspect as a thin, light-skinned male, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds with freckles.

Police say it’s possible Wednesday’s robbery is connected to one at the Kangaroo Express on South Kentucky Ave. a day earlier.

44News will update this story as more details become available.

