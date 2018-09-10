44News | Evansville, IN

Evansville Police Searching for Sword Wielding Suspect

September 10th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are searching for a suspect who they say attempted to rob another individual by using a sword as a weapon.

EPD tweeted that the incident occurred on Morgan Avenue and Highway 41 around 9:50AM. Police described the suspect as a male riding on a blue bike southbound on Willow Road.

Anyone with information can contact EPD at (812) 436-7896.

