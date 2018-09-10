Evansville Police Searching for Sword Wielding Suspect

Evansville Police are searching for a suspect who they say attempted to rob another individual by using a sword as a weapon.

EPD tweeted that the incident occurred on Morgan Avenue and Highway 41 around 9:50AM. Police described the suspect as a male riding on a blue bike southbound on Willow Road.

Anyone with information can contact EPD at (812) 436-7896.

Attempted Robbery just occurred- Morgan and hwy 41- Suspect is white male on a blue bike. Pulled a sword on another man and tried to rob him. Suspect rode away southbound on Willow. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) September 10, 2018

