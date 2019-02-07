Evansville Police Searching for Driver Involved in Pursuit

Evansville police are looking for a suspect that fled from law enforcement during an attempted traffic stop overnight.

Officials say the suspect took off after being pulled over near Morgan Avenue and Oak Hill Road. The incident occurred just before 11:00PM on February 6th.

Officers say the chase went north of downtown near First Avenue and Indiana Street where the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Police have yet to locate the driver and details regarding why they fled have not been released.

Comments

comments