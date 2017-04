Home Indiana Evansville Police Search for Two Suspects in Tuesday Evening Robbery April 19th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police are looking for two suspects, after an armed robbery Tuesday evening. According to the police report, officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Pollack Avenue just before 7:00PM. The victims say, two masked men robbed them in there driveway at gun-point. Both fled the scene in a gold colored SUV, taking a cell phone and cash. No arrests have been made.

