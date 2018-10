Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police on Scene of Active Death Investigation October 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Evansville police are on the scene of a death investigation in the 500 block South New York Avenue.

EPD have the area restricted to traffic as the investigation is ongoing.

We will continue to provide information as we receive more details.

BREAKING: Police are investigating a possible body found at 528 New York Avenue in Evansville. pic.twitter.com/tWh29cCMbk — Amanda Porter 44News (@APorter44News) October 9, 2018

