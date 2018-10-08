Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Say One Person Shot During Altercation October 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police have arrested a man on aggravated battery charges with a firearm after a shooting occurred over the weekend.

Around midnight on October 7th, police were called to the 1000 block of Covert Avenue for a person that was shot.

Police say Josiah Coleman had shot another person in the abdomen during a physical altercation. Coleman attempted to flee following the incident, but was later located and arrested by police.

The status of the victim is not known at this time.

Coleman is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County jail.

Comments

comments