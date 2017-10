Evansville police were called to reports of a shooting at the Virginia Food Mart, 628 E. Virginia Street, around 8pm Monday.

44News has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you more information as we get it.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments