Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police on Scene of Reported Bank Robbery on Washington Ave. January 10th, 2019 Amanda Decker Evansville

Evansville Police are on scene of a bank robbery at the Fifth Third Bank at 2350 Washington Ave. It happened just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses say the suspect came into the bank, passed the teller a note demanding cash, then took off from the scene.

Witnesses say the suspect is a white man, about 6′ tall and was wearing camouflage. He reportedly left the scene in a white Chevy pick-up truck.

Please avoid the area and we’ll bring you updates on air and online when more information becomes available.

Comments

comments