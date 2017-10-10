Evansville Police Rescue 12-Year-Old Driving on I-69

Evansville Police stop and rescued a 12-year-old girl who was driving a car on I-69. It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday when a BOLO went out on the Black Kia Optima with Illinois plates.

Witnesses saw the car headed south on 69 outside Washington. Shortly after 11 a.m., someone spotted the car at the McDonald’s on North Green River Road.

Evansville Police say officers converged on the car and located the girl. She had been reported missing from Illinois, and is now in the care of child services.

