Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Release Details Regarding Active Shooter Investigation May 12th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

In a press conference, Evansville Police released details about a shooting that left one dead, after what police say was an hour long ordeal. Sergeant Jason Cullum says 51-year-old Barry Freeman of Evansville was responsible for the death of 56-year-old Jeffery Kemp. Cullum says Freeman and Kemp both lived on the 2400 block of North Kentucky Avenue. Cullum says Kemp was the only person wounded or killed from last night’s shooting other than Freeman. Freeman is receiving medical care at a local hospital. Officials will not release any details about where Freeman is getting treatment or the extent of his injuries.

Freeman faces multiple charges including attempted murder with a firearm and criminal recklessness with a firearm. Cullum says he anticipates more charges will evolve over time. Police still have not released information pertaining to what led up to the shooting.

Investigators will release additional information as it becomes available, which will likely be early next week.

Previous Story:

A person involved in Friday night’s incident near Diamond and Kentucky in Evansville is identified as 56-year-old Jeffery Kempf of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says he died in the 2400 block of North Kentucky Avenue. He died from injuries related to a gunshot wound, but the coroner’s office says the death is not a result of police action, and officers have not said what role Kempf may have had in Friday night’s incident.

Around 9:30 Friday night police were called to investigate a shooting near Diamond and Kentucky. When they got there they found one person with injuries. They began searching for a suspect in the case, and they were lead to a near-by home. Officers say as they approached someone started shooting at them. No officers were hit during the incident, but several squad cars were. After about an hour-long man hunt police found the man they believed responsible. Several shots were fired, and shortly after that officers found the man on the ground, and he was taken to the hospital.

The Evansville Police Department says more details in the case will be released today.

Comments

comments