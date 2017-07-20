Evansville Police Receive Life-Saving Tool from Indiana FOP

The Evansville Police Department is receiving a new life-saving tool. The Indiana Fraternal Order of Police received a donation as part of a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The money allowed the FOP to buy eight automated external defibrillator (AED) for departments around the state, including one for EPD as well as one for the Posey County Sheriff’s Office.

“…Often times, police officers are the first ones on the scene, of a first aid run, an accident or there might be a heart issue, so this gives them a jump on the first aid.”

Firehouse Subs restaurants across the nation raise money for similar grants year-round.

Comments

comments