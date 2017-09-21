Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Preparing for the 96th Annual Fall Festival September 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

With the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival a little over a week away, Evansville Police say they are already preparing for the huge street festival.

When it comes to safety, officers say, they plan to use big water barricades, like the ones they used at ShrinersFest this year. This will keep vehicles from coming down West Franklin Street while crowds are there.

There will also be an elevated platform at Franklin and 10th.

Public Information Officer Jason Cullum stopped by 44News to explain how these platforms will keep people safe at Fall Festival.

Sgt. Cullum said, “What that will do is allow the officers to stand about two feet taller than they are normally, and we will be able to see the crowd that congrates there. And the big thing for us is it is going to allow the crowd to see the officers. just being visuble is a big part of our program down there.”

Sgt. Cullum said the banned item list at the Fall Festival will pretty much stay the same – no pets, no masks, no bikes, or anything that could cause public harm.

The Fall Festival officially kicks off Monday, October 2nd.

