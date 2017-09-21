Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Officer Recognized for Role in World Police and Fire Games September 21st, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville Police Officer is being recognized for his role in the World Police and Fire Games in Los Angeles. In August, Officer Tyler George teamed up with officers around the Hoosier state to form Team Indiana to compete in the basketball tournament.

The EPD Foundation funded Ofc. George’s trip to compete in the tournament. From August 9th through the 13th, Ofc. George and Team Indiana competed with other officers from around the world.

The team remained undefeated, advancing to the championship games to face the Washington D.C. team.

In the final game, Washington started out with a 22-5 lead, but eventually went into the half up 20 points. In the fourth quarter, Ofc. George put up 22 points in 10 minutes, and Team Indiana won with a five point lead.

This is the first ever championship for Indiana in the World Police and Fire Games.

In 2019, the games will be held in Chengu, China where Team Indiana will defend their title. Several area businesses and charities have already pledged to help raise money to send Ofc. George back.

