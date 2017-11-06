Home Indiana Evansville Evansville Police Offer Tips On How Delivery Drivers Can Stay Safe November 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

After two pizza delivery drivers have been robbed in Evansville over the last two weeks, Evansville Police have some suggestions for staying safe.

A Domino’s delivery driver was robbed at gun point last night, and a Papa John’s driver was also robbed last Monday.

EPD says it’s important for delivery drivers to be mindful of their surroundings, and verify that the address they’re going to isn’t vacant.

Philip Smith said, “If you arrive and it’s dark, and it doesn’t appear that anyone is home, or you don’t feel safe for any reason, just leave. There is no law that requires you to deliver that pizza. Leave, go back to your company, if that person calls back set other arrangements to deliver that pizza and make the transaction.”

EPD also says delivery drivers should be even more aware this time of year because it’s getting darker earlier.

