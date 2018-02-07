Evansville Police Need Information on Robbery Suspects

Evansville Police are seeking info on two armed robbery suspects. Officials say the duo robbed three homes on the 700 block of Fulton Avenue, the 3500 block of Hogue Road and the 600 block of East Virginia Street.

One of the gunmen is identified as a white male in an army hoodie. His accomplice remains in the getaway car during robberies.

Suspects used a green Chevy truck and silver Chevy Cavalier.

Anyone with information should contact the Evansville Police Department.



