Evansville Police Need Help Identifying Wallet Theft Suspect December 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Police are looking for a man they say stole someone’s wallet. The unknown suspect is accused of taking the wallet from the Evansville Surgery Center from an employee. Police say he fraudulently spent over $800 of the victim’s money.

The suspect is a black man, wearing a black jacket, black jean pants, and boots.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Det. Bickel at 812-436-7994.

